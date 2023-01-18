 

Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image-57TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months.

Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the victim reported a known individual stole $4,700.00 over a span of several months.

The arrestee is listed as a 46-year-old Tionesta woman.

Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


