Penn State DuBois Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Close Out Impressive Week

DUBOIS, Pa. – The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Penn State DuBois closed out an impressive week when they hosted Penn State Wilkes-Barre at the PAW Center on Monday.

The Lady Lions found themselves in a tight contest after the first quarter, holding a narrow three point lead. However, Penn State DuBois turned up the heat in the second quarter, outscoring Penn State Wilkes-Barre by 13 points to take a 16 point lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Lions never looked back and won the game by a final score of 62-41. Tara Leamer and Sarah Huston dominated the boards, both having double digit rebounds and combining for 11 offensive rebounds to help the team score 19 second chance points in the game. Huston also had a double-double, adding 16 points to her 10 rebounds. She shared the high scoring duties in the game with Shannon Shaw, who also had 16 points.

The Lady Lions have won their last three games. The run includes wins against Westmoreland County Community College, winning by a score of 57-44 on Jan. 10, and Penn State Scranton, getting the victory by a final score of 84-36 on January 15.

Frances Milliron lead Penn State DuBois against Westmoreland with 20 points along with five rebounds and two each of assists, steals and blocks. Against Penn State Scranton, the Lady Lions saw all five of their starters score in double digits while shooting nearly 48% from the field in the game.

On the men’s side, Penn State DuBois won two games in a row before falling to Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Nittany Lions had trouble finding their shooting range and found themselves trailing 41-28 at the break. This proved to be too big of a hole to climb out of, even with an improved shooting effort in the second half, as Penn State Wilkes-Barre got the win 81-62.

Jaiquil Johnson and Ashton Fortson each scored in double digits for the Nittany Lions. Johnson had 14 points while Fortson netted 10 points coming off the bench.

The two wins for Penn State DuBois came earlier in the week, starting with a victory while visiting Westmoreland County Community College 78-64 on January 10. That was followed by a win against Penn State Scranton at the PAW Center on January 15 by a score of 80-37.

Against Scranton, Penn State DuBois used 13 points off turnovers and 14 second chance points to help control the game. Guy Anthony helped pace the Nittany Lions with a double-double of 13 points and ten rebounds.

Both teams return to action when they travel to Penn State Fayette on Wednesday. This will mark the first time that both teams meet their PSUAC opponent this year. The women’s game will tip off first at 6:00 p.m., followed by the men at 8:00 p.m.

Penn State DuBois will return home on Saturday when the men and women will host Penn State New Kensington. Earlier in the season, the Lady Lions defeated New Kensington in a tight contest, winning 67-56 in overtime. For the men, they will be looking to avenge an early season loss when they fell 83-60.

Both games will be played at the PAW Center, with the women’s game tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.

For complete athletic schedules, visit the Penn State DuBois athletic website at psuduboisathletics.com.

