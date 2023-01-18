Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023.

Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye.

Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building.

She was a retired employee of the former Spang (Magnetics) after 43 years of work.

She was also a member of the Hilliards United Methodist Church.

Shirley is survived by one brother, George (Arlene) Saye of Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her three brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.) on Tuesday, January 17th, from 12:00-2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow.

Shirley will be laid to rest at the Eau Claire Cemetery with her siblings.

