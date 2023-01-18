SPONSORED: BROOKVILLE Equipment Corporation Forecasts the Mining Industry to Continue to Increase through 2027
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BROOKVILLE Equipment Corporation has experienced an increase in mining customers’ needs in 2022 and foresees this continuing to increase throughout 2027.
In 2022, BROOKVILLE contracted an increasing amount of mining units to be shipped in the 2023 year.
Customers such as American Consolidated Natural Resources (ACNR), Alliance Resource Partners, Arch Resources, Blackhawk Mining, Allegheny Metallurgical, Consol Energy, and Coronado Global Resources are part of the new and rebuilt units for 2023.
The return of this robust mining equipment schedule is led in part to the growth in the metallurgical coal demand worldwide. Price-per-ton has more than doubled in 2018. The price is expected to remain steady for the foreseeable future.
Much of U.S. production is shipped overseas where global use of Met Coal is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.53%, taking global Coal Trading to a market size of $30.4 B (USD) by 2027.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries.
BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.