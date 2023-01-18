SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Inc. Has Multiple Full-Time and Part-Time Positions Open
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber Inc. has multiple full-time and part-time positions open at their Knox, New Bethlehem, and Sligo locations.
Experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver – Knox.
They are also accepting part-time applicants.
The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.
Benefits include:
- Two weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance
- Rmployee medical insurance
- 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
- Paid Life/ADD insurance
- Employee discounts for merchandise
Average work day:
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.
Responsibilities:
- Greeting and assisting customers
- Load customer orders
- Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
- Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware
- Operate forklift
- Prepare customer custom cut orders
- Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles
- Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
- Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
- Collect and verify delivery instructions
You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.
Qualifications:
- Valid driver’s license
- No recent moving or driving violations
- Customer service skills
Application available in-store and online:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers
Experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers – New Bethlehem and Sligo.
They are also accepting part-time applicants!
REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00 per hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they are willing to train on-site.
Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:
- 2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance
- employee medical insurance
- a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
- paid life/ADD insurance
- employee discounts for merchandise
Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!
Average work day:
Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.
Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.
You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.
You must have a positive, can-do attitude and be willing to help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.
Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.
Qualifications:
- Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)
- Off-road driving skills
- Customer service skills
Applications available in-store or online:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.