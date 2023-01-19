Marienville Woman Accused of Stealing $10K Worth of Custom Cabinetry

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing $10,000.00 worth of custom cabinetry from a residence in Pinegrove Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, January 18, troopers responded to a residence on Keister Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of theft around 9:24 a.m. on Saturday, December 10.

Police say 55-year-old Shannon L. Songer, of Marienville, took multiple cabinet doors and drawers from within the residence without the knowledge of the owner of the residence.

The cabinet doors are valued at $10,000.00, according to police.

The victim is a 58-year-old Apollo woman.

According to court documents, PSP Franklin filed the following charges against Songer on Tuesday, January 17, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Songer is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

