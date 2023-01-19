 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers, mainly before 2pm. High near 47. East wind 10 to 17 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
TonightRain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

FridaySnow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayCloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
SundaySnow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
MondayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 37.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
