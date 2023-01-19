7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers, mainly before 2pm. High near 47. East wind 10 to 17 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
TonightRain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
FridaySnow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayCloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
SundaySnow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
MondayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 37.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
