 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Brookville High School to Host PMEA Orchestra Festival Concert

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

DO 2023 Kiddos (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Area School District is proudly presenting the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Districts 2, 3, and 5 Orchestra Festival Concert at the Brookville Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.

The show will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

The personnel of the orchestra will be a collection of select high school students from nearly 30 different school districts all over Northwestern Pennsylvania totaling a number of around 130 students—13 of the students are current Brookville Area School District Orchestra and Band Students.

The orchestra will be led by the guest conductor, Mr. David Anderson, who is currently the Conductor of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Principal Keyboardist for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra in Wisconsin, and serves on the music faculties at Seton Hill University and the University of Pittsburgh.

Anderson has worked with a select group of students from Brookville as a guest conductor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Middle and High School Honors Orchestra Festivals.

Tickets will be $5.00 at the door.

Guest conductor Mr. David Anderson.

Guest conductor Mr. David Anderson.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.