Brookville High School to Host PMEA Orchestra Festival Concert

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Brookville Area School District is proudly presenting the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Districts 2, 3, and 5 Orchestra Festival Concert at the Brookville Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.

The show will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

The personnel of the orchestra will be a collection of select high school students from nearly 30 different school districts all over Northwestern Pennsylvania totaling a number of around 130 students—13 of the students are current Brookville Area School District Orchestra and Band Students.

The orchestra will be led by the guest conductor, Mr. David Anderson, who is currently the Conductor of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Principal Keyboardist for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra in Wisconsin, and serves on the music faculties at Seton Hill University and the University of Pittsburgh.

Anderson has worked with a select group of students from Brookville as a guest conductor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Middle and High School Honors Orchestra Festivals.

Tickets will be $5.00 at the door.

