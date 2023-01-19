Burglar Breaks Into Vacant Residence on Route 268, Steals Decorative Tree, Keys

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a break-in of a vacant residence on Route 268 in Sugarcreek Township.

On Tuesday, January 3, around 12:08 p.m., troopers from State Police in Kittanning responded to a report of a burglary at a vacant residential property located on State Route 268, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the victim stated that on December 1, around 2:00 p.m., she arrived at the vacant property and discovered the back door to be kicked in.

The victim reported a set of keys and a decorative tree were stolen from the residence.

No other damage or stolen property was reported, police say.

The victim is a 78-year-old East Brady woman.

According to police, no suspects have been identified regarding this investigation.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, January 18, 2023.

