Charges Withdrawn Against Knox Man Involved in Brawl on Route 208



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been withdrawn against a Knox man involved in a fight that occurred on Route 208 on Christmas Eve.

According to court documents, the following charges against 21-year-old James Dani Bashline III, of Knox, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 17, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, at a location on State Route 208, south of Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, involving 23-year-old Jacob Daniel Bashline I and James Dani Bashline III, both of Knox.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Marienville-based State Police on December 27, Jacob Bashline struck James Bashline multiple times in the face at the above-described location.

James Bashline reported “severe injuries” to his face, including a swollen right eye, a swollen lip, possible broken nose, and multiple lacerations to his face, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, James Bashline also struck Jacob Bashline, causing a swollen left eye, a lump on his forehead, and lacerations to the face.

A witness confirmed to police that both individuals struck each other, causing the above injuries.

Both men were arraigned at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, in front of Judge Schill.

According to court documents, Jacob Bashline faces a formal arraignment on Wednesday, February 15, at 9:00 a.m., in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

Jacob Bashline is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

