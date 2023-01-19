Clarion County Economic Development Seeking Community Input

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) is inviting the greater Clarion community to offer their opinion on a continuing series of standard perceptual questions about Downtown Clarion.

The purpose of this survey tool, originally spearheaded by the Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc., is to get a better idea of how people feel about common attributes that contribute to a “sense of place” within the business district and to guide the organization in their revitalization strategies.

In 2020, Clarion Blueprint Community initiated a two-year revitalization initiative in partnership with the Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc., Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and USDA Rural Development as part of their Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge project in Pennsylvania.

Nearly three years later, CCEDC will “be the entity to get this initiative up and running,” according to a CCEDC spokesperson.

Clarion Blueprint has done this survey twice before, but CCEDC needs recent data for its application.

Take the survey here.

Additional information about a Main Street program and why Clarion County Economic Development is going after this designation is available here.

