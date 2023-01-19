 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Danishes

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Even though they’re simple to make, these jam-filled pastries are right at home in any brunch spread!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon water
1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
2/3 cup seedless raspberry jam or jam of choice
Confectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Beat the first 4 ingredients until smooth; beat in 1 egg yolk.

-Mix water and remaining egg yolk. On a lightly floured surface, unfold each sheet of puff pastry; roll it into a 12-inch square. Cut each into nine 4-inch squares; transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets.

-Top each square with 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture and 1 rounded teaspoon of jam. Bring 2 opposite corners of pastry over filling, sealing with yolk mixture. Brush tops with the remaining yolk mixture.

-Bake until golden brown, 14-16 minutes. Serve warm and, if desired, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.