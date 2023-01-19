Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Puff Pastry Danishes

Even though they’re simple to make, these jam-filled pastries are right at home in any brunch spread!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract2 large egg yolks1 tablespoon water1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed2/3 cup seedless raspberry jam or jam of choiceConfectioners’ sugar, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Beat the first 4 ingredients until smooth; beat in 1 egg yolk.

-Mix water and remaining egg yolk. On a lightly floured surface, unfold each sheet of puff pastry; roll it into a 12-inch square. Cut each into nine 4-inch squares; transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets.

-Top each square with 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture and 1 rounded teaspoon of jam. Bring 2 opposite corners of pastry over filling, sealing with yolk mixture. Brush tops with the remaining yolk mixture.

-Bake until golden brown, 14-16 minutes. Serve warm and, if desired, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Refrigerate leftovers.

