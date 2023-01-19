Dr. O.D. Crawford ‘Doc’ Passes Away at 88

Dr. O.D. Crawford, “Doc”, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.

His survivals include his children Cheryl E. Crawford-Lott “Beth” with spouse David B Lott, and Michael O. Crawford “Mike” with spouse Tara Sykes as well as his grandchildren Benjamin O. Crawford and his spouse Hannah Crawford, and Abigail E. Crawford, and Jacob M. Lott.

Also surviving are his brother Donald Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Crawford, his sister Barbara Jean Crawford, and his brother Richard Crawford.

“Doc” spent his major career time as a Doctor of Chiropractic and served his patients in this community from 1958 until 2020.

He also served our country in the Army.

Dr. Crawford was known to spend his free time reading, flying, fishing, tree farming, and singing in the church choir and the barber shoppers.

His personal library held over 1000 books.

His passion for both nature and natural healthcare served and helped many.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, PA with a viewing from 3-5 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Funeral at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of the New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

