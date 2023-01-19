 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dr. O.D. Crawford ‘Doc’ Passes Away at 88

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JMW6a1raJLIJSaIf_1945x1215Dr. O.D. Crawford, “Doc”, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.

His survivals include his children Cheryl E. Crawford-Lott “Beth” with spouse David B Lott, and Michael O. Crawford “Mike” with spouse Tara Sykes as well as his grandchildren Benjamin O. Crawford and his spouse Hannah Crawford, and Abigail E. Crawford, and Jacob M. Lott.

Also surviving are his brother Donald Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Crawford, his sister Barbara Jean Crawford, and his brother Richard Crawford.

“Doc” spent his major career time as a Doctor of Chiropractic and served his patients in this community from 1958 until 2020.

He also served our country in the Army.

Dr. Crawford was known to spend his free time reading, flying, fishing, tree farming, and singing in the church choir and the barber shoppers.

His personal library held over 1000 books.

His passion for both nature and natural healthcare served and helped many.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, PA with a viewing from 3-5 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Funeral at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of the New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.