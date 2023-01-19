 

Featured Local Job: Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

  • 2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance
  • employee medical insurance
  • 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match
  • Paid Life/ADD insurance
  • Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:
Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m
Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

  • Greeting and assisting customers
  • Load customer orders
  • Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location
  • Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware
  • Operate forklift
  • Prepare customer custom cut orders
  • Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles
  • Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance
  • Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions
  • Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

  • Valid driver’s license
  • No recent moving or driving violations
  • Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:
https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
