Featured Local Jobs: Part-Time Cleaning Person
Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 10:01 AM
The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.
Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Maintaining a cleaning log
- Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing
- Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces
- Emptying trash cans
- Replenishing restroom amenities
- Occasional laundry/ironing if needed
Requirements include:
- Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
- Attention to detail
- Time management and task efficiency
- Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team
- Ability to demonstrate professionalism
Pay rate based on experience.
Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]
