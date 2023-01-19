Featured Local Jobs: Part-Time Cleaning Person

The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining a cleaning log

Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing

Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces

Emptying trash cans

Replenishing restroom amenities

Occasional laundry/ironing if needed

Requirements include:

Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Attention to detail

Time management and task efficiency

Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team

Ability to demonstrate professionalism

Pay rate based on experience.

Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]

