Local Man, 3-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Trailer Jackknifes, Collides with Car

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a 3-year-old passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after a trailer jackknifed and struck their vehicle head-on in Rose Township Monday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 1999 Ford F350 driven by 22-year-old Timothy D. Caldwell, of Brookville, was traveling north at a high rate of speed when Caldwell hit his brakes in an attempt to slow down, which caused the trailer full of grain he was towing to jackknife into the southbound lane.

When the trailer crossed into the southbound lane, it struck a 2015 Subaru Outback operated by 73-year-old James L. McNutt, of Sigel, causing heavy front end damage.

McNutt and a three-year-old male passenger, of Sigel, were transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.

Caldwell and his passenger—58-year-old Timothy L. Caldwell, also of Brookville, were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Caldwell was cited for speeding.


