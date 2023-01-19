Patricia A. Kline, 86, of Shippenville/Pine City, PA, passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Born on March 24, 1936 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Harold R and Vera Lynn Amon

Patty graduated from Franklin High School in 1954 and then went on to graduate from the Oil City School of Nursing in 1957.

On September 6, 1958 she was married to Arnold E. Kline who preceded her in death on April 3, 2018.

Patty was a member of Pine City United Methodist Church.

She did many jobs at the church which included teaching Sunday School, helping with dinners, cleaning, and many many more.

Patty started her career in nursing at the Franklin Hospital, took time to raise her family, and then worked at Allegheny Manor in Shippenville until her retirement in 1999.

She enjoyed crochet, canning, and always baking.

Patty is survived by her children Kathleen Blauser and her husband Donald of Brookville, Kenneth Kline and his wife Brenda of Shippenville, Kevin Kline and his wife Michele of Brookville, Keith Kline and his wife Kimberly of Clarion, Karl Kline and his wife Tammy of Marble, grandchildren Amanda and Bryan; Lisa and Jess; Kayla and Aaron; Zachary and Sarah; Bill; Kassi and Trevor; Mark; and Billy.

Also surviving are nine great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Donna Lewis of Clarion, DeAnna Windh of Shippenville and Avis Amon of Franklin, and also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Danny Amon, in-laws John and Audene Wingard, and brothers-in-law James Kline and John Lewis

As per her wishes there will be no public visitation.

Funeral service will be held at Faller Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11 am with Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Pine City United Methodist Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park Strattanville, PA following the service.

Memorials in Patty’s honor may be made to Pine City United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Highland Oaks at Water Run and also the Hospice Department for the care given to Patty.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

