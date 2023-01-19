Sligo Man Accused of Breaking into Ex-Girlfriend’s House, Throwing Coffee Table at Her

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and threw a coffee table at her.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Larry James Lewis Jr., of Sligo, on Tuesday, January 17:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched around 10:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, to an altercation between a known female victim and her ex-boyfriend, Larry James Lewis Jr., at a residence on Camey Road in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

The victim was located approximately 0.25 miles away from the residence inside her vehicle awaiting state police. When police arrived, the victim related Lewis had just showed up at the residence and entered through the side sliding glass door, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Lewis was not allowed to be at that residence and that she texted him and told him to stay away, indicating that otherwise, she would call the police. Lewis defied this text and showed up anyway.

The victim related that she was at her parent’s house, but they were in Florida, and she stays there quite frequently. She informed police that she and Lewis had been broken up for over a week. The victim related Lewis does not live on Camey Road, and even when they were dating, he still lived in his Sligo address, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim told police she was sitting on the couch when Lewis entered the residence, and she was scared. She said Lewis drove his vehicle to the residence and left it in the driveway prior to entering. Once inside unannounced, Lewis started an argument with her and threw a living room coffee table at her. After the argument, the victim left the residence and called PSP Clarion.

Police say Lewis admitted to driving his vehicle to this residence, and troopers observed his vehicle in the driveway, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Lewis was released from the Clarion County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, after $2,500.00 monetary bail was posted.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 31, at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

