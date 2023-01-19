 

A Special Delivery… Adalynn Mae Ganci

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-upCaTBz4iQDTnA Special Delivery… Adalynn Mae Ganci! Birth announcements are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Shayla and Ricky Ganci welcomed their fourth child, Adalynn Mae Ganci.

Adalynn was born on January 16, at 8:00 a.m. at Butler Hospital. She weighed seven pounds and was 19 inches long.

Adalynn will be welcomed home by siblings Nathan, Aubrey, and Jayla.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to [email protected]

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

