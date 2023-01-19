A Special Delivery… Adalynn Mae Ganci! Birth announcements are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

Shayla and Ricky Ganci welcomed their fourth child, Adalynn Mae Ganci.

Adalynn was born on January 16, at 8:00 a.m. at Butler Hospital. She weighed seven pounds and was 19 inches long.

Adalynn will be welcomed home by siblings Nathan, Aubrey, and Jayla.

