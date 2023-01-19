SPONSORED: Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Has Multiple Openings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing and currently has openings for experienced plumbing technicians and skilled HVAC technicians.
Experienced Plumbing Technicians:
Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment.
$23.00 per hour
Plumber Job Responsibilities:
- Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures
- Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals
- Follow building plans and blueprints
- Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies
- Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems
- Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed, and materials used
Plumber Qualifications/Skills:
- Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade
- Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices
- Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings
- Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper
- Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously
- Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements
Education and Experience Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED certificate
- 1 to 3 years experience as a plumber
- Valid driver’s license
- Must have own tools
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 North First Avenue, Clarion, Pa. 16214, or send a resume to [email protected]
Skilled HVAC Service Technicians
Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment.
$23.00 – $35.00 per hour
Performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.
Duties:
- Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units.
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane
- Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase
- Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen
- Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces
- Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings, and ladders
- Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures
- Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach
- Ability to walk on uneven surfaces
- Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights
- Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds
License and Education Requirements:
- High School Diploma
- EPA certified
- Job Type: Full-time
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- 401(k) matching
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
Experience:
- HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
- EPA Type II (Preferred)
- Valid Drivers Licence
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 North First Avenue, Clarion, Pa., 16214, or send a resume to [email protected]
