 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Start 2023 Tobacco Free With Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

AICDAC workers
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, tobacco-free lives by quitting smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco use in 2023.

According to the Center of Disease Control, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. More than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by tobacco use.

In 2020, 12.5% of United States adults currently smoked cigarettes.

Current cigarette smoking was highest among people aged 25–44 years (14.1%) and 45–64 years (14.9%) and was lowest among people aged 18-24 years (7.4%). 2.3% of adults in the US report current use of smokeless tobacco products and 4.7% of adults report currently using electronic cigarettes(vapes).

According to the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), 2.3% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported cigarette use in the past 30 days. 3.1% reported smokeless tobacco use in the past 30 days, and 13% reported vaping in the past 30 days.

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful to adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine.

According to the 2021 Clarion County PAYS data, 36.2% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 believed that the substance that they were vaping was just flavoring, 63.8% reported vaping nicotine, 20.1% reported vaping marijuana or hash oil, 2.9% reported other substances, and 14.0% reported not knowing what substance they were vaping.

Quitting any type of tobacco product is hard. It takes commitment and starts with a plan, often takes more than one quit attempt, and requires a lot of support. Getting help through counseling and/or prescription medications can double or triple your chances of quitting successfully. Support is also important. Smoking cessation programs, telephone quit lines, the American Cancer Society’s Freshstart program, Nicotine Anonymous meetings, self-help materials such as books and pamphlets, and smoking counselors or coaches can be a great help.

For free vaping cessation resources, please visit mylifemyquit.com or text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.

More information about smoking cessation is available at cancer.org/smokeout or by calling 1-800-227-2345 to quit smoking.

For Clarion County services, please contact AICDAC at 814-226-6350.
www.aicdac.org
www.facebook.com/AICDAC

Clarion County Resources:
Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program – 814-758-1919
AICDAC – 814-226-6350

Other Resources:

– American Lung Association: www.lung.org
– Become an Ex: www.becomeanex.org
– Breathe Pennsylvania: www.breathepa.org/
– Kill the Can: www.killthecan.org
– SmokeFree: www.smokefree.gov
– Quit.com: www.quit.com
– Quitnet.com: www.quitnet.meyouhealth.com
– Tobacco QuitLine: 800-784-8669
– My Life My Quit: www.mylifemyquit.com

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.