Start 2023 Tobacco Free With Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, tobacco-free lives by quitting smoking, vaping, or chewing tobacco use in 2023.
According to the Center of Disease Control, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. More than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by tobacco use.
In 2020, 12.5% of United States adults currently smoked cigarettes.
Current cigarette smoking was highest among people aged 25–44 years (14.1%) and 45–64 years (14.9%) and was lowest among people aged 18-24 years (7.4%). 2.3% of adults in the US report current use of smokeless tobacco products and 4.7% of adults report currently using electronic cigarettes(vapes).
According to the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), 2.3% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 reported cigarette use in the past 30 days. 3.1% reported smokeless tobacco use in the past 30 days, and 13% reported vaping in the past 30 days.
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful to adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine.
According to the 2021 Clarion County PAYS data, 36.2% of Clarion County students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 believed that the substance that they were vaping was just flavoring, 63.8% reported vaping nicotine, 20.1% reported vaping marijuana or hash oil, 2.9% reported other substances, and 14.0% reported not knowing what substance they were vaping.
Quitting any type of tobacco product is hard. It takes commitment and starts with a plan, often takes more than one quit attempt, and requires a lot of support. Getting help through counseling and/or prescription medications can double or triple your chances of quitting successfully. Support is also important. Smoking cessation programs, telephone quit lines, the American Cancer Society’s Freshstart program, Nicotine Anonymous meetings, self-help materials such as books and pamphlets, and smoking counselors or coaches can be a great help.
For free vaping cessation resources, please visit mylifemyquit.com or text “Start My Quit” to 855-891-9989.
More information about smoking cessation is available at cancer.org/smokeout or by calling 1-800-227-2345 to quit smoking.
For Clarion County services, please contact AICDAC at 814-226-6350.
www.aicdac.org
www.facebook.com/AICDAC
Clarion County Resources:
Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program – 814-758-1919
AICDAC – 814-226-6350
Other Resources:
– American Lung Association: www.lung.org
– Become an Ex: www.becomeanex.org
– Breathe Pennsylvania: www.breathepa.org/
– Kill the Can: www.killthecan.org
– SmokeFree: www.smokefree.gov
– Quit.com: www.quit.com
– Quitnet.com: www.quitnet.meyouhealth.com
– Tobacco QuitLine: 800-784-8669
– My Life My Quit: www.mylifemyquit.com
