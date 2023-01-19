State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, January 19, troopers received a report of a corruption of minors incident.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lost Firearm in Clover Township

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 18, on January 5, PSP Punxsutawney received a report of a lost firearm near Soggy Bottom Way and Mount Pleasant Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

The incident occurred on January 2 at 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say the firearm is a Nova Benelli Pump-Action 12-Gauge Shotgun.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.