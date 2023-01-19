 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

Thursday, January 19, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Corruption of Minors Incident

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, January 19, troopers received a report of a corruption of minors incident.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lost Firearm in Clover Township

According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 18, on January 5, PSP Punxsutawney received a report of a lost firearm near Soggy Bottom Way and Mount Pleasant Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

The incident occurred on January 2 at 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say the firearm is a Nova Benelli Pump-Action 12-Gauge Shotgun.

This investigation is ongoing.


