Suspect Faces Charges After Newbie Man Pays Over $4,000 for Job That Was Not Completed

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged a suspect after a local man reportedly paid over $4,000.00 for a job that wasn’t completed.

According to a release issued on Thursday, January 18, by Kittanning-based State Police, a known victim arrived at PSP Kittanning on January 10 to discuss an issue he was having with a known male on agreed work to be performed on Spruce Street, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the victim allegedly paid 31-year-old Matthew James Wilson, of Kittanning, $4,125.00 on March 7, 2022, to install a Generac Generator at his residence.

The victim is a 71-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Court documents indicate PSP Kittanning filed the following criminal charges against Wilson on Wednesday, January 11, in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office:

– Receives Advance Payment For Services and Fails to Perform, Felony 2

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Felony 3

Wilson is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 31, at 1:00 p.m., with Judge McCausland presiding.

