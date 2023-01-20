4-Year-Old Girl, Two Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two adults and a four-year-old girl were taken to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Clarion Township on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on Interstate 80 East, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by 55-year-old Tyler A. Hunsinger, of Shamokin, was traveling in the left lane while a 2021 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer operated by 35-year-old Sergei Slepitza, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was traveling in the right lane.

According to police, Hunsinger lost control of his vehicle, which impacted Slepitza’s vehicle, which continued east and came to a controlled stop.

Hunsinger’s vehicle traveled back across the left lane and off the roadway before impacting a guide rail.

Hunsinger suffered injuries of unknown severity. He was not using a seat belt.

Hunsinger’s passenger—44-year-old Tonya J. Temple, of Shamokin—reported possible injuries. She was also not using a seat belt.

An additional passenger in Hunsinger’s vehicle—a 4-year-old female of Shamokin—suffered suspected minor injuries.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported all three occupants to Clarion Hospital.

Slepitza was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Hunsinger was charged with a traffic violation.

