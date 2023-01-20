7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – Snow showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Rain and snow showers. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
