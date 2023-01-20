BREAKING NEWS: Document Reveals Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Punxsy Co-Principal

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT)— An Amended statement of charges posted to the Punxsutawney Area School District’s website on Friday stated embattled high school co-principal Paul Hetrick allegedly engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment.

According to the amended statement of charges, during the fall of 2022 and in full view of students and co-workers, Mr. Hetrick allegedly told a subordinate female employee to “flash” his co-principal after failing to get his attention. “Any man would stop and look at those things,” he allegedly said, referring to her breasts.

During the same school day, the statement says, Mr. Hetrick allegedly told the same female subordinate “you look good in red.” The statement continues to say that during the same school year, he allegedly asked the same female employee, “How’s it going, bimbo?”

The new charges also state that during the fall of the 2022-2023 school year, Mr. Hetrick allegedly engaged in additional flirtatious behavior with a subordinate female employee which made her uncomfortable to the point of quitting her job.

During the school board’s scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00 p.m., the board members are expected to vote to adopt or reject the new statement of charges. Time for statements from the public is on the agenda. If adopted, Mr. Hetrick will be served with the new document.

A hearing is scheduled for February 13 for the purpose of determining whether or not Hetrick should be dismissed from his employment.

Whether or not the hearing is open to the public is up to Mr. Hetrick, school board president Matt Kengersky told exploreJefferson.com at their January 11 meeting after the board adopted the previous statement of charges.

