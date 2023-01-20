BREAKING NEWS: Police Seeking Public’s Help After Dog Found with Gunshot Wounds Along Piney Dam Road

PINEY TWP, CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help in relation to an animal cruelty investigation.

(Photo credit: Markus Distelrath/Pexels)

According to a public information release, state police were called to a location on Piney Dam Road in Piney Township after a yellow lab was found lying on the side of the road with two gunshot wounds.

Currently, there are no known witnesses to the shooting; however, state police say a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup was involved.

Those with any information are asked to call the PSP at 814-226-1710.

Calls to PSP for additional information were not immediately returned.

