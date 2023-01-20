 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Police Seeking Public’s Help After Dog Found with Gunshot Wounds Along Piney Dam Road

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 06:01 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Yellow Lab - Pexels (Markus Distelrath)PINEY TWP, CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help in relation to an animal cruelty investigation.

(Photo credit: Markus Distelrath/Pexels)

According to a public information release, state police were called to a location on Piney Dam Road in Piney Township after a yellow lab was found lying on the side of the road with two gunshot wounds.

Currently, there are no known witnesses to the shooting; however, state police say a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup was involved.

Those with any information are asked to call the PSP at 814-226-1710.

Calls to PSP for additional information were not immediately returned.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.