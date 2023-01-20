Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Blueberry Whoopie Pies

These whoopie pies are soft, cake-like cookies filled with juicy blueberries and tangy cream cheese frosting!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups plus 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour, divided1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 cup buttermilk1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

Filling:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk 1-1/4 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, toss blueberries and lemon zest with the remaining 1 Tbsp. flour; gently fold into dough.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges just begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until blended. Beat in honey, lemon zest, and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on the bottoms of half the cookies; cover with the remaining cookies. Refrigerate in an airtight container.

