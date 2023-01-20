 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon-Blueberry Whoopie Pies

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These whoopie pies are soft, cake-like cookies filled with juicy blueberries and tangy cream cheese frosting!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups plus 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

Filling:
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment.

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk 1-1/4 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, toss blueberries and lemon zest with the remaining 1 Tbsp. flour; gently fold into dough.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges just begin to brown, 10-12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-For the filling, in a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until blended. Beat in honey, lemon zest, and vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread on the bottoms of half the cookies; cover with the remaining cookies. Refrigerate in an airtight container.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


