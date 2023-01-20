Clarion University Wrestling: Feldkamp, Schickel Ranked in First NCAA Coaches Poll

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The NCAA released its first batch of Division I coaches rankings for the 2022-23 season, with a pair of Clarion Golden Eagles featured in the first release. Both Will Feldkamp (184 pounds) and Kyle Schickel (149 pounds) cracked the first ranking of the year.

(Pictured above: Will Feldkamp, left, and Kyle Schickel)

The coaches’ rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have eight Division I matches in the weight class to be considered with at least one within the last 30 days.

The coaches’ ranking is one of several criteria that will be evaluated by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee during the at-large selection and seeding process along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), conference tournament placement, results versus common opponents and win percentage.

Feldkamp checks in at 30th in the initial coaches ranking, entering this weekend with a 12-4 overall record on the season. He ranks first in the nation at 184 pounds and ninth among all Division I wrestlers in wins by fall this year, with seven of his 12 wins coming by way of the pin. Each of Feldkamp’s last three wins have come by fall, including two straight first period falls that occurred in less than a minute.

Schickel enters the NCAA coaches ranking for the first time in his collegiate career, with the sophomore enjoying a nice run to improve to 10-7 on the season. He has won three straight matches, and had scored bonus points in 23.5 percent of his matches to date. Schickel is one of five 149-pounders from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) to crack the initial ranking.

