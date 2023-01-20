Dan Smith’s Facelift Reveals Windows on Main Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For the first time in over 50 years, sunshine came softly through the second-floor windows of 622 Main Street this week.

(Photo above by Lisa Heller.)

Now the home of Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts in Clarion and previously Wein’s for 108 years, the landmark building saw its distinctive metal storefront removed, unveiling the original brick façade and windows.

“That’s something with the light coming in,” said co-owner Lisa Heller. “We’re in the process of deciding what we’re going to do with the windows because we just didn’t know what type of condition, they would be in. It turns out they are in good shape for all of the years they were covered.”

Heller said there are now over 50 vendors located on the top floor, all part of the Main Street Emporium.

“There are over 50 vendors and they pay a monthly rent. You can go up there from the back steps in the back of the candy store. The loft is used as a children’s section and the upstairs is kind of set up like the Fryburg Antique Depot.”

The Clarion County Historical Society is one of the vendors and is using the space instead of a separate store at their building along South Fifth Avenue. Heller is pleased with the foot traffic for Dan Smith’s, vendors, and looks for more for the Spring when ice cream sales come back on sale for the season.

In terms of the future storefront, Heller said it is now decision-time now for developing a new front for the building.

“We’re exploring our options because it was just a surprise to see the brick in pretty decent condition after being covered up for 50 years. The contractors even found a marble plate on the front of the building. Contractors also said they couldn’t drill through the mystery marble section.”

Building co-owners of Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts are Joe and Amy Scarnati and Lisa and Max Heller and they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening on September 17, 2021.

A little bit of history about the Wein family may suggest some other surprises such as the hidden marble section.

To escape Russia, Alan Wein’s great-grandparents had their nine children scattered throughout Europe. His grandfather, Thomas, was just 13 years old when he was sent alone to Sweden, learning that country’s language on his own. He moved to Wisconsin because many Swedish immigrants selected there and continue to speak their native language.

Several other Wein offspring also settled in the United States, including a sister in Reynoldsville and a brother in New York.

“My grandfather’s brother was a tailor. He and his brother wanted to get the family closer. Clarion was a train stop, and that’s how they ended here and open the store in 1911,” Wein explained.

First called Bizarre Store, the name of the store was later changed to Wein’s Clothing.

Ironically, after escaping Europe in search of a safer life and operating the local store for nearly seven years,

Wein’s grandfather was the first man in Clarion County to be drafted into service for World War I. He would ship to France, where he spent 18 months on the front lines. He suffered the effects of mustard gas poisoning but returned to Clarion after the war and resumed his role at the store until his death in 1941.

Wein’s grandfather had three sons and a daughter, and his brother also had three sons. All of the men in the close-knit family’s second generation became partners in the business, which eventually grew to two locations.

Wein’s father, Maurice, was attending Penn State University when he met his future wife, Sybil, at a dance. After he graduated and they married, both worked in the family business.

“Not only did all six of the first cousins work together, but their wives also worked in the stores,” Alan Wein said. “I came along 65 years ago. I have two brothers and seven first cousins, but I was the only one who wanted to work in the family business.”

Wein recalled working with the entire family to clean and organize inventory on Sundays when he was just four five years old. While still just a youngster, he grew eager to begin waiting on customers.

“I started out helping in the men’s area and would try to approach customers people. People would say, aren’t you cute, are you going to work here? My uncle would show up to wait on them and I got so upset with him because he took away my customer.”

After graduating from PITT, he went to work at the iconic Kaufman’s Department Store and had been there for seven years when changes were brewing in the family business. “One of my uncles have passed away, another had become ill and my dad said, what do you want to do? Are we going to sell this place are you going to come back home?”

Wein returned to Clarion in January 1982 and worked alongside his father until the latter passed away in 2003. “We never had one disagreement about business, but we’d go home and argue about what to have for dinner,” he laughed. “It was a great way to grow up and a special life to be able to work with him and my mom in the store so many years.”

RELATED STORIES

Third-Generation Wein’s Clothing Store Officially Closed; Customers Offer Memories

Dan Smith’s Candies Taking Over Former Wein’s Clothing Store Location

Main Street Emporium Sign Covers Wein’s

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.