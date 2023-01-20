 

Donald P. Kjellberg MSN-ED

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-F3gYrTlA9cBDonald P. Kjellberg MSN-ED, age 58, of Clarion, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Don was born on June 12, 1964 in Loma Linda, California to Harry and Norma Kjellberg.

Don married Rebecca Kjellberg on December 18, 2021, and were together till his passing.

Don spent 13 years as a Psychiatric Nurse and Risk Manager at Patton State Hospital in Patton, CA.

Don continued his passion for helping those at risk as Co-owner/CEO of Lifeway Services LLC for 5 years.

Don enjoyed traveling, making several road trips with his wife, Rebecca, and also enjoyed spending time at his second residence in FL.

Don and Rebecca attended Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion, PA.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Rebecca Kjellberg, and his two children Zachary Kjellberg and Megan Kjellberg.

He is also survived by his In-laws, Bill and Bobbie Sue Davis, his three step-children: Paul (Aneisa) Marsh, Jr, Randi (David) Fabiszewski, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Marsh, and eight step-grandchildren: Conner, Colten, Dylan, Brayden, Mariah, Carrick, Finnegan, and Axel.

He is also survived by four siblings, Jim Kjellberg, Marge Clyde, Linda Abdulla, and Teresa Stedman.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.


