Emlenton Man Jailed for Failing to Pay Motel Room Bill

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars for allegedly failing to pay a motel room bill.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges on January 17 against 44-year-old Timothy Ryan Gerred, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on January 13 to January 14 at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, Timothy Gerred was told he had to leave his room since it was not being paid for. He was told he would have to leave on January 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The motel called PSP Clarion to report that Gerred was still in his room. Troopers arrived at the motel on January 14 around 12:35 p.m., and Gerred was still in his room, not packed, and “had no plan for leaving,“ the complaint states.

The motel advised he owed $94.99 for the room for past days, the complaint indicates.

Gerred was arraigned at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Theft of Services – Acquisition of Services, Misdemeanor 2
– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $2,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding. 


