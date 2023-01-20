Featured Local Job: Primary Health Network Hiring Multiple Positions

Primary Health Network currently has openings for a Registered Dental Hygienist, Receptionist, Community Health Worker, and CRNP .

The Primary Health Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality primary care services and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities we serve. Services are offered regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay.

Primary Health Network is first in offering quality care and caring to patients in communities. Primary Health Network is a leader among health centers through its commitment to developing innovative programs, new technologies and excellent facilities.

Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) (Full Time ) – Clarion County

Location and Hours of Position:

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with some possible early morning and evening hours required. This position is located in our Clarion Dental Office in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

Registered Dental Hygienist and a minimum of two years’ clinical experience (preferred)

Graduate of an accredited dental hygiene school

PA Dental Hygienist license

Previous FQHC experience (preferred, not required)

Experience with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), (preferred)

PA Certification in Radiology (or willingness to obtain)

Computer Proficient

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexibility

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License

Apply Now

Receptionist – Front Office Behavioral Health – Clarion County

Part-Time: up to 29 hours per week

Position Overview

The Front Office Assistant is responsible for performing daily clerical activities within the front office and designated areas related to maintaining smooth patient flow and enforcing reimbursement related procedures as they apply to front office.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is Mon-Thur 9.00 AM-2:00 PM (with rotating later Monday), This position is located at our Clarion Behavioral Health office located in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school graduate or equivalent AND minimum of one (1) year professional office experience (health care setting preferred)

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer proficient (required)

Must be available to work evening hours, as required.

Behavioral Health experience preferred

Apply Now

Community Health Worker / Public Health Coordinator – Clarion County

Full-Time

Position Overview

A Community Health Worker is a front line public health worker who is a trusted member of and/ or has unusually close understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship enables the HCW-PC to serve as a liaison/link/intermediary between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

A CHW-PC also builds individual and community capacity by increasing the knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM. The position is located in Clarion County.

Compensation

Minimum salary of $36,000 per year. PHN recognizes experience, education and job location when determining wages.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school diploma, or GED.

At least 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities related to the job.

Certified Community Health Worker in PA or be willing to work towards it

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work with a wide range of areas in a diverse community

Creative and analytical thinking

Computer Skills

Benefits

Medical/Dental/Vision (Employee and Family plans available, eligible after 60 days)

Employer Paid Short Term disability

Employer Paid Life Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off

8 Paid Holidays

College Savings Plan

Fitness Center Membership Reimbursement

ID Shield & Legal Shield

Volunteer Time off Program

Apply Now

Family CRNP – Clarion County

(Part Time (up to 29 hours per week))

PHN is seeking a part-time family CRNP for the office located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive medical care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. They are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers to provide outpatient comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. The nursing staff supports each prescribing professional with gathering all vitals, medication reconciliation, updates to all clinical lists including allergy, directives, diagnosis and other related data. This information is gathered each visit and is prior to you seeing the patient for their evaluation or medication check.

Requirements to include:

Graduate from an accredited School for Nurse Practitioners; Certified as a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner; Current PA License; Current DEA License; Knowledge of Electronic Health Records; Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.

Practice Information:

Primary Health Network (PHN) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 37th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.

Apply Now

Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.