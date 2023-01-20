 

Jenks Township Receives Trail Grant via American Rescue Plan Act

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Knox Kane Rail TrailHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced an investment grant allocated to develop the Knox and Kane Rail Trail in Jenks Township, Forest County, funded by the American Rescue Plan and other federal and state monies.

The $307,600.00 grant is part of $3.2MM to help address priority trail gaps within the Commonwealth and support ATV and snowmobile projects throughout the state. A total of $19.4MM is being spent by the DCNR on 68 projects that aim to help the state’s under-served and small communities with recreation and conservation efforts.

“In addition to many other benefits, trails contribute to the vitality of our communities by making them places where people want to live and locate a business,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They are a perfect use of the federal recovery funds intended to help our economy rebuild after the pandemic and we worked hard to get them on the ground quickly.”

According to the DCNR’s website, their goal is to have a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvania citizen. The latest grant, administered by the DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, aims to help implement that vision.

The $307K grant is to be used for the development of approximately 1.5 miles of trail from Snyder Lane to the Four Seasons Trail Hub in Marienville, the trailhead, a comfort station and pavilion, access for persons with disabilities, landscaping, signs, and other related improvements.

Grant funding for 2023 opened on January 17 and will close in April.


