Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, PA, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born on August 9, 1933 in Rimersburg, PA, She was the daughter of Ellsworth and Josephine (Mortimer) Hillis.

She was a 1951 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg.

She was married for nearly 70 years to Dean Carmichael who died on April 16, 2021.

Mrs. Carmichael was a homemaker.

She loved every member of her family dearly.

She was the ultimate hostess for everyone who visited.

Mrs. Carmichael had been Worthy Matron of Sligo Chapter 289 of the Eastern Star and later transferred her membership to Clarion Chapter 267.

She was a member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg.

Mrs. Carmichael enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, baking, and growing plants and flowers.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Alan Carmichael and wife Nancy and Randy Carmichael and wife Calla all of Rimersburg; daughter, Dr. Cynthia Cornelius and husband Ray of Franklin; grandchildren, Lark Carmichael, Trevor Carmichael and wife, Amber, Derek Carmichael and wife, Whitney, Joshua Carmichael, Nathan Carmichael, Amanda Cornelius, and Madison Cornelius; and three great-grandchildren, Georgia Palm, Lawson Palm and Josephine Carmichael.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Dr. Robert Hillis; and her sister, D. Jean Elder.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM at Jerusalem United Church of Christ on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis, officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Carmichael’s memory to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 307, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Mrs. Carmichael’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

