Pickup Slams into Tree on Fisher Strattanville Road; Local Woman, Passenger Injured

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman and her passenger were injured after their pickup truck slammed into a tree in Millcreek Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on Fisher Strattanville Road, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2008 Dodge Dakota driven by 60-year-old Jeana C. Clark, of Strattanville, was traveling south when Clark failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The pickup traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported Clark and her passenger–31-year-old Kayla J. Stromyer, of Finleyville–to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries.

Both occupants were not using seat belts.

According to police, Clark was charged with a traffic violation.


