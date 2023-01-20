 

Police Investigating Theft of Two 75-Inch TVs, Can of Fix-a-Flat From Clarion Walmart

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

walmart-1024x579MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of two 75-inch TVs from Walmart in Monroe Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 19, troopers investigated an incident in which multiple items were stolen from Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a TCL Roku 75″ TV (value $598.00), a Hisense 75″ TV (value $598.00), and a can of Fix-a-Flat (value $11.98) were stolen around 5:59 p.m. on Monday, January 2.

The vehicles involved are listed as a Chrysler 200 and a Chevrolet Silverado.


