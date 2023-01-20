Luton’s Plumbing and Heating Adds Large Commercial Construction to Residential Service



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Luton’s Plumbing and Heating, a family-owned business based in Clarion, has grown from servicing the needs of residents to expanding to complicated commercial construction.

“I think from what initially started in the early 90s, which was essentially a couple of guys, kind of snowballed into what it is today – where we do everything from our basic residential service to where we’ve grown into the commercial construction,” said Brian Luton (pictured above), son of founder Dan Luton.

“We’ve added some light industrial to our business and with that, it’s led to some expansion in some different areas that wouldn’t be typical of just your residential service company.”

One of the most prominent projects was their work providing HVAC and plumbing for the Cresco marijuana grow facility in Brookville. The Cresco building was about 200,000 square feet, but it started at about 30,000 square feet. The company continually expanded, and Luton’s was part of it since Day One.

“That was a really nice long-term project for us where they were continually phasing their construction, and we just kind of rolled through that phasing with them,” explained Brian. “It was a first for us. We had never done anything in indoor agriculture or cultivation There is a lot of equipment and need for HVAC in that industry. It was a really nice fit I think for them and us.

“You know you learn a lot while you’re there, but ultimately you know you’re providing a product for your customer, and our job was to supply all the climate control and conditioning for that facility.”

Brian, a manager at Luton’s, explained Cresco represents a new industry for Pennsylvania that could help the economy grow and attract people to come and invest substantial amounts of money in that industry. It could provide some jobs for the area, not just at that facility but subsidiaries of HVAC, electricians, plumbers, and all of the different trades that are necessary to put those projects together.

“We work with engineers and general designs. A lot of projects are specked through blueprints with specifications of what is required. We bid our work off on those specs. On certain areas where we need to be educated, we try to do that before we turn the bid in so we know what we’re getting into and don’t get blindsided or surprised by anything.”

Luton’s residential service business is within a 40-mile radius of Clarion because they charge port to port, so once they start racking up a certain amount of travel time it makes sense to limit travel.

“We’d love to go service them, but it just doesn’t make sense for them to have us come all that way and pay for three hours of travel time,” continued Brian.

“We do Clarion County up into Forest County, pretty much Jefferson County with Brookville, and then we go up into Venango County a little bit in Seneca, Cranberry, and down to New Bethlehem, but that’s really our sweet spot for service.”

On the growing commercial and construction side, Luton’s could go anywhere – that makes sense.

“We have a crew that does a little bit of traveling when necessary, but if there are enough good projects locally. We like to keep everybody close to home, if we can.”

The company is also working on two other major projects in Clarion County.

• Lewis Lumber and Milling Inc. of Dickson, Tennessee, recently purchased the former Sealy Manufacturing building in Strattanville, with plans to replicate its plank flooring and molding plant from Tennessee as the firm expands and looks to hire 100.

• Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, announced it will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion Township. The facility, a four-line, state-of-the-art stave mill, will produce staves (narrow pieces of wood) and be used in producing high-quality bourbon barrels. The company has two locations in Kentucky.

“We’re doing a lot of the HVAC and plumbing for the two projects, from the under slab plumbing to all of the venting that’s required for those you know those large factory or industrial buildings.

“We do a lot of different types of new construction which is one of the things that probably keeps us as busy as we are because we don’t specialize in one area. We do everything from grocery store remodels to some of those stores’ fast-food chains when you see all those remodels that happen. The chains will come in and blow a store out in six weeks and reface it, so it’s primarily HVAC and plumbing.”

Fortunate for Employees

Luton’s employs between 20 and 25.

“It’s incredibly hard to employ qualified workers,” said Brian.

“I could hire more skilled workers on the spot–as many who would walk through the door–and be able to keep them busy, just because there’s that much demand.

“However, you can only do so much with the amount you have without getting spread too thin. You’ve got to be really careful because you still have to deliver on projects to your customers, but at the same time, we’re really fortunate for the guys that we do have. They are great, and we’re very fortunate that they do as good of a job as they do. It gives us a lot of flexibility to chase work and try and find some new opportunities.”

According to Brian, having good employees that care about their job has contributed to the company’s expansion.

“Over the years that’s probably the one thing that’s made the biggest part of the expansion is having good employees that are here and that care and they get the job done. They do a great job so it makes it easier for us to make some promises, knowing that that the team that’s going to deliver is behind you.”

Family Business

The family business includes his mom and dad, Dan and Lori; however, at one time, Brian didn’t think he would join the business.

“I went to college and got my bachelor’s degree in political science and had intentions to go to law school. Shortly before I was supposed to enroll, I said I think I just want to be a plumber, and that’s how I ended up here.

“I think it’s worked out for the best on both sides of that. It was a good match, and I get along really well with both of my parents.”

Brian is married to Ashley Luton and they have two children, Kimberly, age 5, and Bronson, age 7.

