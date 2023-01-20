 

Michael Patton Advising: Taking Control of Your Retirement Savings

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Michael Patton - NEW
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Taking Control of Your Retirement Savings.

When you leave your job or retire, you have an opportunity to manage your funds in an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k), 403(b), or government 457(b) plan. Depending on the situation, you generally have four options.

Rollover

The approach that gives you the most control over the funds is to transfer some or all of the assets to an IRA through a rollover. IRAs typically offer a wider variety of investments than employer plans and enable you to consolidate your retirement assets in a single account. Moreover, the IRA is yours to keep and control, regardless of your employment situation.

You can generally transfer funds without tax consequences from a traditional employer account to a traditional IRA, or from a designated Roth employer account to a Roth IRA. Employer matching funds are allocated to a traditional account even if the employer matches your Roth contributions. So you may want to roll funds to both a traditional and a Roth IRA, depending on your situation.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Taking-Control-of-Your-Retirement-Savings.c10008.htm

51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


