SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Restaurant Introduces ‘Smaller Portion’ Lunch Menu

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is now offering a “Smaller Portion” lunch menu.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The “Smaller Portion” lunch menu is offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This menu is only offered in-house.

Sweet Basil is open seven days a week. Stop in for lunch or dinner and order their daily special, or order from their fine dining menu!





Dining Room Hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.





Late-Night Food Available at Sweet Basil’s Bar!

Sweet Basil’s bar is open on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.!

Late-night food is available at the bar until 10:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

