State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Child Abuse, Indecent Assault Case in Redbank Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Child Abuse, Indecent Assault Case in Redbank Township

According to a release issued on Thursday, January 19, PSP Clarion received a report of suspected child abuse and indecent assault in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between July 24 and July 30.

The victim is listed as a female, no age, of Mayport.

The investigation continues.

Theft of Tools in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a residence on Hartman Road in Clarion Township.

Police say an Air Impact Wrench, an Air Ratchet Wrench, and a case of sockets for air tools were stolen sometime between 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Retail Theft of Pokemon Cards, Energy Drinks

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 31-year-old Strattanville man stole Pokemon cards (value $14.98) and a 4-pack of 5-Hour Energy drinks (value $14.18).

The suspect was arrested, police say.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

