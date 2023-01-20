Two Clarion Men Accused of Stealing Contents of Wallet Found on Main Street

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing the contents of a wallet that was found on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kodey Alan Hollandsworth and 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Bell, both of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 4, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 22, a known female victim stated that on December 20 around 3:14 p.m., she dropped her wallet on the sidewalk in front of the Main Street Center (516 Main Street) while entering her vehicle. She states that a local business had video footage of an individual in dark clothing with a white bag picking up the wallet, and walking east towards 6th Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

A Clarion Borough Police Officer obtained the video footage of the incident from the local business.

The victim stated that the wallet contained five $100 bills and six $20 bills for a total of $620.00 cash. She states it also contained two insurance cards, a Netspend bank card, a Fleet Turtletaub Northwest card, two social security cards, a medical marijuana card, a driver’s license, and paper with bank routing numbers.

On January 3, the Clarion Borough Police Officer received information that the victim’s wallet had been turned into an employee at a short-term residential occupancy and from there to the State Police in Clarion. The wallet has been returned to the victim, but it was missing the cash, the complaint states.

The officer called the employee who obtained the wallet. She stated that earlier on January 3, she went by to check on a client at his residence on South 6th Avenue to check and see if he had any appointments he had to make. While there, he stated that he had found a wallet on the ground in town on the ground near the Methodist church. She asked him if it had contained any money, and he stated no. He handed the wallet over to her empty of money and the employee turned it into the State Police. The victim recovered it from the State Police barracks.

On January 3 at 4:00 p.m., Clarion Borough Police Officers met with Kodey Hollandsworth at a location on South 6th Avenue.

Hollandsworth initially stated that he had located a wallet without any money by the Methodist Church under the steps at 6th and Wood Street. When questioned further, he retracted that statement and then stated the wallet contained $100.00. Hollandsworth was asked where he was going and where he went. He stated he went to Valero where he bought some food and a couple of drinks. The Clarion Borough Police Officer asked him what color the bag he carried the items back in was and he stated that it was white. Hollandsworth stated that he located the wallet on the way back from Valero’s, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Hollandsworth was asked what route he took, and he stated that he walked across Main Street from Valero (South) then East on Main Street until he reached 5th Avenue. He states he then went South to Merle, East to the alley beside Infusion (center place), North on Center Place across Main St then East again on Main street before turning South on 6th Avenue until he returned to his residence on South 6th Avenue. He immediately retracted this statement and then stated that his route was East on the north sidewalk of Main Street until he reached 6th Avenue where he stated he turned South to return to his residence on South 6th Avenue. Hollandsworth states that his roommate, Brandon Bell, also found approximately $400.00. During the course of the interview, Hollandsworth had stated that he always wears what he had on, which was a black hoodie and dark jeans.

On January 3, at 4:27 p.m., the officers met with Brandon Bell at his South 6th Avenue residence. When questioned about the money from the wallet, Bell stated he didn’t steal any wallet. Bell initially stated that he never had any money, then retracted that statement and proceeded to state that “it’s not illegal to have money.” Bell would not answer any further questions, according to the complaint.

Hollandsworth and Bell were was arraigned on January 11 on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

Bell also faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of Receiving Stolen Property.

Both defendants face preliminary hearings on Tuesday, February 7, at 1:30 p.m., in front of Judge Quinn.

