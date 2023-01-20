 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Police Say Driver of Vehicle That Crashed, Landed in Clarion River Flees Scene

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

323771569_845181353207208_4784890504121525583_nLICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident in which a vehicle crashed into the Clarion River on Tuesday morning.

(Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook)

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 19, the crash happened at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on Canoe Ripple Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Canoe Ripple Road when the unidentified operator lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a hedgerow, police say.

According to police, the vehicle went through the hedgerow and into the Clarion River, and then it drifted downstream approximately 60 yards.

According to police, the operator fled the scene.

Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook

Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook

An emergency worker on the scene told exploreClarion.com around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, that crews had pulled the car from the river, and no one was found inside.

Photo by exploreClarion.com.

Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.

Perry Township Fire Department, Parker Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A water rescue crew was also dispatched to the scene.

Photo by exploreClarion.

A fire police vehicle near Canoe Ripple Road. Photo by exploreClarion.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.