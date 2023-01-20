UPDATE: Police Say Driver of Vehicle That Crashed, Landed in Clarion River Flees Scene

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident in which a vehicle crashed into the Clarion River on Tuesday morning.

(Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook)

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 19, the crash happened at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on Canoe Ripple Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2008 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Canoe Ripple Road when the unidentified operator lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a hedgerow, police say.

According to police, the vehicle went through the hedgerow and into the Clarion River, and then it drifted downstream approximately 60 yards.

According to police, the operator fled the scene.

An emergency worker on the scene told exploreClarion.com around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, that crews had pulled the car from the river, and no one was found inside.

Perry Township Fire Department, Parker Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A water rescue crew was also dispatched to the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.