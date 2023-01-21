7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then snow showers after 11am. High near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Snow showers before 1pm, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. High near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
