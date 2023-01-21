Arlene (Oakes) Myers passed away January 18, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1931, soon to be 92.

She was the daughter of parents, Claire and Myra (Detar) Oakes.

She was married to Robert E. Myers July, 1948 for 58 years prior to his death in 2006.

She is survived by Dennis (Peggy) Myers of Waterford, Daryl Myers of Cranberry, Robert D. Myers (Patti Jarzenske) of Franklin, Melany Kay Myers of Erie and Kevin (Laura) Myers of Harborcreek.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She previously attended Van United Methodist Church and is currently a member of Rockland United Methodist Church.

After 25 years of service at Cranberry Elementary School, she volunteered at Rocky Grove Community Services.

She enjoyed reading, word find puzzles, cooking and baking which she constantly shared with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, infant daughter and granddaughter, Lindsey.

Other family members also preceding her in death include her sister Helen Crape of Florida, infant brother Dean, brother James Oakes of Kittanning, PA and William (Skip) Oakes of San Francisco, CA.

Arlene is also survived by her sister Kay (Oakes) Hilyer and husband Ken of Hadley, PA, Ricardo Coddington of San Francisco, CA and Jenny Myers of Cranberry, PA.

Viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 4:00 p.m.

This service will be conducted by Reverend Larry Myers, nephew of the deceased.

A private committal service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at Georgeville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please show an act of kindness for someone in Arlene’s memory.

These quotes were special to Arlene and her faith: “Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith, it is the price of love”, and “Please meet me in Heaven”.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

