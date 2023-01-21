Betty Jane Hayes, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 in Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born August 28, 1932 in Madison Township, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. Young and Nellie Grace McGinnis Young.

Betty was a graduate of Kittanning High School.

She was the manager for the Sperry & Hutchenson Company Store (S & H Green Stamps) until it’s closing then became a home caregiver.

Betty lived in Marion, West Virginia for 25 years before returning to the New Bethlehem area.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include a nephew, Thomas (Cathy) Bowser and his children, Amanda Bowser (Jackie) and Chuck Bowser (Amy) and grandchildren, Cyle and Alyssa Bowser.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Violet Bowser, baby sister Goldie, brother Hilton Young, and daughter Barb Young.

Private services were held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, officiated over the services.

Interment took place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Betty Jane Hayes to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223

Online condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

