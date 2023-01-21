 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Betty Jane Hayes

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0TUd8gjBkZCLItBetty Jane Hayes, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 in Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born August 28, 1932 in Madison Township, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. Young and Nellie Grace McGinnis Young.

Betty was a graduate of Kittanning High School.

She was the manager for the Sperry & Hutchenson Company Store (S & H Green Stamps) until it’s closing then became a home caregiver.

Betty lived in Marion, West Virginia for 25 years before returning to the New Bethlehem area.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include a nephew, Thomas (Cathy) Bowser and his children, Amanda Bowser (Jackie) and Chuck Bowser (Amy) and grandchildren, Cyle and Alyssa Bowser.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Violet Bowser, baby sister Goldie, brother Hilton Young, and daughter Barb Young.

Private services were held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, officiated over the services.

Interment took place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Betty Jane Hayes to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223

Online condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.