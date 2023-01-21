 

Brenda Adams

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Brenda Adams, 65, of Karns City, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

Born January 17, 1958, in Butler, Brenda was the daughter of the late Robert and JoAnne Gray.

Brenda attended Butler High School.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, playing bingo, spending time with friends and family, listening to Elvis, coloring, doing word searches and riding 4 wheelers.

Brenda married Harvey Adams Jr. who survives.

Along with her husband Brenda is survived by her children Donald Adams, Jason Adams, William Adams and Steven Adams; her grandchildren Austin Adams, Sheleena Hamilton, Jason Adams Jr., Shelby McNany, Liz Wiant, Katlynn Myers, William Myers, Shadow Adams, Billy Adams and Harvey Adams and several great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two siblings Denise Anderson and Joseph Gray.

Private services for Brenda are being held by the family.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


