Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Mashed Potatoes

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Rich and creamy mashed potatoes get a pop of flavor with a swirl of pesto just before serving!

Ingredients

4-1/2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
6 tablespoons butter, cubed

1-1/2 teaspoons salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
1 to 1-1/3 cups heavy whipping cream, warmed
1/3 cup prepared pesto
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

-Place potatoes in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain. Mash potatoes with butter, salt, pepper, and enough cream to achieve desired consistency. Transfer potatoes to a serving dish; swirl pesto into potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil; serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


