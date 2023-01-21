Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pesto Mashed Potatoes

Rich and creamy mashed potatoes get a pop of flavor with a swirl of pesto just before serving!

Ingredients

4-1/2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 tablespoons butter, cubed



1-1/2 teaspoons salt3/4 teaspoon pepper1 to 1-1/3 cups heavy whipping cream, warmed1/3 cup prepared pesto1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions

-Place potatoes in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until tender. Drain. Mash potatoes with butter, salt, pepper, and enough cream to achieve desired consistency. Transfer potatoes to a serving dish; swirl pesto into potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil; serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.