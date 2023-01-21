CLIENT REVIEW: Dancer’s Studio Offering Creative ‘Space’ Art Program

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio is excited to offer yet another opportunity for kids ages four to 12 this coming spring.

(Pictured above: Art Program Instructor Brynn Space Renninger.)

Creative “Space” is the newest Art program which will be held on Saturday mornings through April, located at 609 Main Street, Clarion.

This seven-week program will focus on a different art medium each week.

Art engages children’s senses in open-ended play and supports the development of cognitive, social-emotional, and multisensory skills. As children progress into elementary school and beyond, art continues to provide opportunities for brain development, mastery, self-esteem, and creativity.

Creative “Space” will be introducing students to the basic elements of art and show students how artists use these elements in different ways within their own work and more importantly how to be creative within their own art.

Here is what the students can expect to learn over the seven-week program:

Week 1: Painting

– Study coloring mixing

Create a painting of their own.

Week 2: Clay

– Experiment with different types of clay

Create their own clay piece.

Week 3: Drawing

– Learn fun, new, and creative, ways of drawing.

Week 4: Art History

– Learn about glass artist Dale Chihuly

Create Chihuly-inspired art pieces and “melt” a work of art of your own.

Week 5: Sculpture

– Explore the many ways and materials used to create sculptures

Create their own take-home sculpture.

Week 6: Origami

– Study the Japanese art of folding paper

Create their own 3D paper art.

Week 7: Collage

– Learn about collage artist Romare Bearden using one of the collage styles

Artists will create a collage of their own.

Dancer’s Studio is excited to welcome Brynn Space Renninger to the DS family.

Brynn is a local artist who was born and raised in Clarion. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with a concentration in painting, and a minor in Art History, from Edinboro University. Brynn continued her education and received her Master’s Degree in Art Education also from Edinboro University.

She is currently the elementary art teacher at Keystone Elementary and has been for the past 15 years. Brynn has also coached Varsity track and field for over 10 years and assists with multiple intramural programs, (volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, badminton, and dance), at Keystone.

She truly enjoys working with children and providing them with opportunities to express themselves and exhibit self-achievement. Brynn is very excited about joining the DS team and providing a creative learning opportunity through multiple mediums of art. When Brynn is not in the art room, you can usually find her spending time with her husband and three little girls.

The seven-week course will cost $150.00 per student. Art supplies will be supplied for each student.

The seven Saturday classes will be held from February through April. The dates are February 11, February 18, March 4, March 11, March 25, April 15, and April 29.

The classes for ages four to seven will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

The classes for ages eight to 12 will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

Registration is now open. Payment is due seven days after you register. Registration will close once classes are full or 10 days prior to the first class.

Classes are filling up fast, so register today.

To register, click here https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J

If you are currently a DS student register by going into your account.

For questions, please email the Dancer’s Studio: [email protected]

