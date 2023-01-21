 

Daniel E. “Dan” Chelton

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Daniel E. “Dan” Chelton, 74, of Dunkirk, New York, died January 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Dan was born June 27, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son to Eugene R. and Norma J. (Bower) Chelton, the eldest of five children.

He was a 1966 graduate of Keystone High School in Knox, Pennsylvania and worked in management for Quality Markets for over 40 years.

Dan is survived by his wife, Carol E. (Hook) whom he married January 20, 1967, a daughter, Erica L. (Troy) Richerson and a granddaughter, Shea Richerson, of Sinclairville, New York, his sister, Patricia K. (Thom) Brown of Georgetown, South Carolina and a brother, Steven A. (Dixie) Chelton of Ft. McCoy, Florida, his mother-in-law, Virginia M. Hook, sisters-in-law, Deborah L. Miller, Betty Hook, Kristi L. (Charles) Amato, and brother-in-law, Ronald R. (Trudi) Hook all of Knox, Pennsylvania and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gerald and Mildred Chelton, his maternal grandparents, Roy and Florence Bower, his brothers, David and Charles, his father-in-law, Ronald K. Hook and his brother-in-law, James Miller.

There will be no visitation. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony, PO Box 3454, Jamestown, NY 14702 or the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701.

Funeral arrangements are being cared for and provided by the Morse Funeral Home, 51 Highland Avenue, Brocton, NY 14716.

To leave a message of sympathy or share a story with Dan’s family, log on to www.themorsefuneralhome.com.


